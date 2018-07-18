PCP Tin soldier python

Monty - 2B Software

Posted on: July 18, 2018

*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***

#Python is better : a PCP

import C_is_dumb

import numpy

import antigravity

# see how many libraries I can import

# now everything’s already defined for me

print(“I don’t need a

at the end of this”)

# can do web based programming

# i mean django is such a cool name

$ django-admin startproject C_roast

# Raspberry Pis are fun for kids

# Credit card sized computers

print(“Also good for S I D E P R O J E C T S”)

# interpreter, may be slower but better for the user

# easier to read

# Object Oriented Programming

# easy design and maintenance

# also easy to reuse

for i in range(1, 1000000):

print(“C is dumb lol”)

# hey at least we are both better than MATLAB’s bulky software