Woah, We’re Halfway There!

Ashley Clark - VP Student Life

Posted on: June 17, 2018

Hi everyone, I’m back again! I hope school has been going well over the past few weeks. As we near the halfway mark of the term, one thing that is on my mind as well as everyone else’s is probably midterms. Whether you have a full week of midterms or have them spaced out over the entire term, midterms can be a stressful time. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that while understanding course content is important, midterm grades are only a number. Your worth is not defined by the number you receive back on that page, and no mark in any course should ever come before your own wellness and mental health.

With that in mind, I know that many of you may have just finished your midterm week. Congratulations! Now is the perfect time for you to de-stress with some quality time with your friends and peers. The perfect place to do that is our Semi Formal dance being held on June 22 from 8pm to 11pm. Come join us at Wilf’s for a Hawaiian Luau of the ages! We will have lots of food, a fantastic DJ and a great photo setup. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, join us as EngSoc takes on Toronto Pride on June 24! Tickets are available in the EngSoc Office (CPH 1327) for $20, which will provide you with transportation to the parade. (You could also join us for both events, for a very fun-filled weekend!)

Finally, an update on Engineering Day! I HAVE BEEN PURPLED!!! Thank you to everyone who has supported our Pride Month awareness campaign for the Trevor Project. At the time this article was written, we have raised $920 and with an additional $80 you will get to see our amazing VP Communications Grant Mitchell join me in being fully purpled! Please consider donating to our campaign in support of mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth at: https://www.gofundme.com/bsoc-exec-gets-purple.