Marketing, Marketing, Marketing: The behind the scenes team that likes to be seen!

Grant Mitchell - VP Communications

Posted on: June 2, 2018

Marketing is a key part of day-to-day operations of the Engineering Society and it takes a large team to make it run smoothly. Our team of marketing, media, and social media directors are always working to make the awesome posters you see, post about all the events we host, and take amazing pictures of all of you throughout the term.

While the marketing team is doing a great job, we know that we have some room for improvement and this term we are looking for all of your help. This term we are going to be rolling out two surveys to get your opinions on our social media and on our LCD screens so that we can make them as effective as possible going forward. Please make sure to keep a lookout for those and fill them out, it will help us to keep you better informed going forward.

This term we are also working on implementing some accessibility guidelines in our advertising manuals. That means using specific colours, fonts, and graphics that are easy to read for everyone to ensure that no one misses out on an event because they couldn’t read our posters.

If you have any suggestions on how to improve our marketing or just want to find out more, please feel free to find me in CPH 1327 on Wednesdays from 2:30pm-4:30pm or Fridays from 11:30am-12:30pm. Alternatively, send me an email at vpcomm.b@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca. Have a great term everybody and enjoy the sun!