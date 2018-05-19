Dr. Hulls Wins Teaching Excellence Award

Daniel Laroche and William Losin - Chemical '18 and 1T Nanotechnology

Posted on: May 19, 2018

The Engineering Society would like to extend their congratulations to Dr. Hulls , who

was selected by the Teaching Excellence Award Committee as this term’s recipient of the

Engineering Society Teaching Excellence Award. This award recognizes an instructor

(professor, lecturer, or laboratory instructor) for their contributions to ensuring the

academic success of their students. More specifically, the award recognizes an instructor

who has employed non-conventional teaching techniques, allowed opportunities for

experiential learning, and showed a commitment and dedication towards ensuring

academic success for students. Congratulations on receiving the Teaching Excellence

Award Dr. Hulls, and thank you for everything you’ve done to help ensure the academic

success of your students!

Dr. Hulls, through her employment at the University of Waterloo, has received outstanding ratings on the term-based course critiques. She has been passionate about improving her teaching skills, and has demonstrated consistent improvements in her already excellent course critique scores. Dr. Hulls encourages active involvement in the class through student-run demonstrations and skits. For instance she once got a group of students to hold pieces of paper with blocks of code written on them to act out how looping works. She has gone above and beyond what other professors do, providing written notes and lecture recordings, both excellent resources for students. Her lectures contain many practical examples, that clearly outline the problem and follow a logical process to solve them.

For students to continue to achieve success, Dr. Hulls encourages them to always be creative in every aspect of their lives, be it problem solving, how they present themselves, and in finding efficient solutions to problems. Through her application based teaching, with creative coding performances, she is obviously able to inspire many students. The Engineering Society thanks her for encouraging success and approachability within her classes.