How to Pad An Article: Step 1 is Make a Subheadline

Mr Long Name - Byline Photos are Longer than Bylines Without

Posted on: March 26, 2018

*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***

There are a stupendous number of ways to pad an article that is just a little bit too short. One very very very very easy way to do this is to add in a couple tiny extra words that don’t alter the flow of the sentence (too much) but nevertheless are enough to bump a paragraph down one extra line.

In-Text Titles are Also a Good Way to Add Extra Space

But fear not, there are a myriad of ways to make an article seem longer. You have no doubt noticed the very large spacing on this article, which is the first and quintessential tool that any layout editor should employ. However, the best and easiest way to fill a large gap is just to add a semi-relevant picture into the article.