Raspberry Pi Releases New Model 4: Still Unappealing to Lick

Tom the All-Consuming - 2A Technology Connoisseur

Posted on: March 26, 2018

*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***

You think they would’ve gotten it right by now. Regardless of whatever model gets released, I always pick it up and give it a good old seductive tonguing. I’m always taken aback by the prickliness of the GPIO and the metallic HDMI port. The microSD card port is surprisingly tangy, and is good on a winter’s evening. Whipped cream doesn’t even help it taste better, although it does increase the memory of the pi. Sadly I don’t think this company knows its consumers. A lack of palate makes it difficult for the chef to get a good idea of what they can create, and this is shown by the creators of this product. Perhaps in the future I’ll invest in a more umami computer, one that’ll stimulate my tastebuds and be good to bake on Christmas morning.