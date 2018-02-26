Happy National Engineering Month!

Céline O’Neil - VP Communications

Posted on: March 9, 2018

This March, join the rest of Canada in celebrating the engineering profession. Check out the Canadian Federation of Engineering Students’ social media presence, including a snazzy profile picture frame and student profiles from across Canada. If you’d like your experiences as an engineering student shared through the CFES’ social media, contact me (vpcomm.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca)!

The Engineering Student Societies’ Council of Ontario is organizing a blood drive competition between Ontario engineering schools. Donations between February 17th and April 17th will count towards our total. Email me a photo of yourself donating, and let me know whether you’re on study or co-op term. If you cannot participate, or if you’d like to do more, there is also a patch design contest for the event; contact me for more information!

As I wrap up my term as VP Communications, I’m focusing on the internal part of my portfolio, which includes internal marketing. I’m working to make it easier for our staff and directors to advertise their events with posters, by overhauling EngSoc’s LCD screens to make them more noticeable, useful, and easy to use. This month is going to be focused on transition, so that Andrew will be ready to take over as VP Comm. I’m excited to see him step into this role!