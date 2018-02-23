Blood Drive and Wrapping up a Year of Conferences!

Céline O’Neil - VP Communications

Posted on: February 23, 2018

A Waterloo delegation of eight first-years and three upper-years attended the First-year Integration Conference hosted by Lakehead University early in February. The conference connected first-year engineering students from across Ontario, and the weekend was packed with sessions on leadership, ranging from professional engineering to inclusivity to involvement in student government. Even with the packed schedule, we were able to experience the unique Thunder Bay pairing of curling and Chinese food and tried to get a glimpse of the Northern Lights. Keep an eye out for updates and blog posts from the delegates about their experiences.

If this sounds interesting to you, but you weren’t able to attend in your first year (or maybe you were and you just miss it!), the Engineering Student Societies’ Council of Ontario (ESSCO) is looking for hosts for upcoming conferences. If you’re interested in chairing an Ontario engineering conference in 2019, such as the Annual General Meeting in June, the combined President’s Meeting and Professional Engineers Ontario Student Conference in September, or the First-year Integration Conference in November, please reach out to me! We’re looking for someone to put together a bid on behalf of Waterloo.

This year, ESSCO is organizing a blood drive competition between Ontario engineering schools. Donations between February 17th and April 17th will count towards our total. Email a photo of yourself donating to vpcomm.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca, and let me know whether you’re on study or co-op term. If you cannot participate, or if you’d like to do more, there is also a patch design contest for the event; contact me for more information!

On a parting note, good luck to Jack Anderson, Skylar Bone, Olsi Goxhaj, and Kien Tran, who will be representing Waterloo in Innovative Design at the Canadian Engineering Competition at Ryerson University from March 8th through 11th!