A bite-sized update

Céline O’Neil - VP Communication

Posted on: February 3, 2018

Hey everyone! This will be a short update, since it’s been a relatively quiet couple of weeks as I wind down after attending Congress earlier in January, and start ramping up for the First-year Integration Conference on Friday. However, one very significant event on the external relations front was the Ontario Engineering Competition the weekend of January 26. Forty-two Waterloo students competed! A special congratulations to our two Innovative Design teams, who won first and third place.

The Engineering Student Societies’ Council of Ontario (ESSCO) is organizing a blood drive competition, drawing on rivalries between Ontario schools to effect positive change. Waterloo participated in a similar event last year, and we won! On a related note, ESSCO Eng Hockey is coming up in March! We’re planning on sending a Waterloo team to a fun inter-school tournament. Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for more information on how to participate in the blood drive and hockey tournament.

I’m about to start work on an initiative to update the layout of the LCD screens that are placed throughout the engineering campus. We use them to advertise events, but in general I find they aren’t very eye-catching and don’t convey much information. Plus, they’re quite inconvenient for our staff and designers. If you have opinions or suggestions about these screens (or about any other element of our branding and advertising), please let me know! I can often be found in the EngSoc office, or email me at vpcomm.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca.

Good luck with midterms and interviews!