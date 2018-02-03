Pre-Hell Week Events Update

Mariko Shimoda - VP Student Life

Posted on: February 3, 2018

Here we are again! Another dawn, another day, another Iron Warrior update from your favourite exec! How are all of you doing? I hope your term is going well. Come hang out with me in the EngSoc office! I like friends. Or come hang out with me at all our super fun events.

So what’s on the menu for the coming weeks?? Tal Eng is happening soon, at Wilf’s as usual. Come show off your talents or watch others be more talented than you!! It’ll be a good time, I promise.

Hey fourth years!! Why not take advantage of the fancy new ring you got and come out to Romantic Pics with the Tool on Valentine’s Day. Fun times with friends, Toolbearers, and love.

As always EngiQueers is happening every week, and D&D is coming up as well! Post secret service is ALSO running, so if you have something you want to get off your chest, why not write something to share with your fellow engineering students?

Tubing trip went fantastically! All the tickets sold out quickly, so keep an eye out for the event next year. Ski Trip also went extremely well, with everyone making it there and back safely. Engineers Read Things They Wrote as Kids was a HUGE SUCCESS. Same with coffee house! There is also another coffee house coming up later in the term, if you missed the first one!

We are also looking to get more feedback on our events! Keep an eye out for feedback forms circulating on the Facebook event pages. We take all your feedback very seriously, and it will be used to improve all our events in the future. They’re quick surveys and shouldn’t take you longer than a couple of minutes. If you have any feedback for me in general, feel free to email vpstudentlife.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca. I would love to hear what you have to say; I value all of your voices.

We’re chilling out with the events since Hell Week and Reading Week are coming up, but stay tuned for all the fun and shenanigans happening next month! Everyone, please make sure to take care of yourself during midterm season. Get lots of sleep, eat healthy (stop living off of C&D patties and soup), exercise a little, and take breaks!

Good luck with midterms everyone! Take it easy, don’t be too hard on yourself, and always remember you are amazing and you are loved. If you need a reminder of that, come hang out with me in the EngSoc office! Til next time friends <3