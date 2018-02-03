Over 40 Meetings Later…

Abdullah Barakat - President

Posted on: February 3, 2018

Hey friends! Well the past two weeks sure have been busy, but that just means that I have a lot of things to update you on. I’ll try to focus on the more important things I’ve been working on, and there’s a lot of good news to go around. Firstly, I have continued to work with Mary Robinson (Academic Advisor in the Undergrad Office) on a space utilization plan for increasing student study space on campus, and it is coming along quite well. I will be working to finalize the plan within the next few weeks, and then we’ll be working on sources of funding, so more on that to come. Secondly, I have reached out to the Accessibility Office, as well as to Karen Dubois (the Faculty Space Manager), to discuss the possibility of introducing accessible ramps to the entrances on the second floor of RCH, and she is now looking into quotes so that we can make this happen!

So one thing I had mentioned in my previous article was that I am trialing a ‘POETS study space’ idea for the term, which is happening every Tuesday starting at 6:30 pm. Just know that the space is yours, so please feel free to utilize it. I have also continued my work with the Faculty Strategic Plan, which I now sit on four different committees for: the Undergrad Office, the Dean’s Office, Engineering Computing, and the International Office. Things have been progressing well, and the hope is to have the initial draft for each committee done by February 23. I have been working to set up an in-person meeting with the person in charge of Bar Services, Rob Sexton, to discuss the current relationship between the Engineering Society and Bar Services, so more to come as things develop.

One of the biggest things that has been on my radar this term has been the mental health referendum that we planned on running in order to bring a new Engineering Counsellor to reside in the Undergrad Office. Because of complications with this process and concerns brought up from the Faculty, we’ve come to an agreement that we will not be running the referendum this term. However, we have created such a stir that word of our referendum has reached the Associate Provost-Students (Chris Read) and is being talked about at the highest level in our University. Things are not 100% set in stone, but because of the evident need for additional counsellors that has been presented, it is looking like we might be getting a brand new Engineering Counsellor, no additional charge to students! Once this is confirmed, we will better advertise this awesome news, so keep your eyes posted.

On a final and personal note from me, I have been very proud to represent all of you as your President, and now I am proud to represent the engineering profession with my shiny new Iron Ring! That is all from me for now, but if you have any questions, comments or concerns, please do not hesitate to ask. ‘Til next time friends!