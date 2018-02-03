Iron Warrior Policy Manual Update

-

Posted on: February 3, 2018

On January 29, 2018, The Iron Warrior Advisory Board met to ratify the Iron Warrior Policy Manual 5 (2018), the latest version of the governing document for The Iron Warrior. The changes, which had previously been presented to both The Iron Warrior staff and to the Engineering Society Council, were passed by consensus.

There are a variety of changes to the policy manual, not all of which will be discussed here. Some of the most notable changes are:

5.2.2.1: Formalizing the Engineering Society’s advertising discount at half the regular rate

7.1.1: Establish quorum for the Advisory Board at four voting members

7.1.1.6: Selection process for the Student-at-Large

The new document can be found at http://iwarrior.uwaterloo.ca/pdf/policy-manual-5.pdf.