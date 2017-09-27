Laurier Emerges Champions of the “Battle of Waterloo”

Gabrielle Klemt - 2A Geological

Posted on: September 27, 2017

On Saturday, Waterloo’s hopes of continuing an undefeated football season were dashed when they lost to the Laurier Golden Hawks 71-24 in our very own “Battle of Waterloo”. Students at both universities were excited about the yearly game in a way they haven’t been in years. Tickets for the game were sold out days before the game took place and the atmosphere in the stadium at Warrior Field was electrified. In the last three years, Waterloo’s team has won only one game in 24, but this year is looking different in a very thrilling way. Waterloo hasn’t had a winning streak this long since 2003; before the game, the Warriors were tied for the OUA lead at 4-0! And while the defeat against our hometown rivals might seem discouraging, don’t start writing off the Warriors just yet; their confidence will hardly be shaken by one loss. If you want to check out our team at one of its next games, they’ll be versing the Guelph Gryphons this coming Saturday, September 30, at Warrior Field! Go Warriors!