Engineering Coop Student Debt-Load Survey: Spring 2017

Cameron Soltys - 4A Mechanical
Posted on: July 16, 2017

As is traditional, the Office of the Dean of Engineering was kind enough to provide The Iron Warrior with the Student Debt-Load Survey. Thank you to Karen Dubois, Acting Manager, Faculties & Space, for giving us the report.

125 students, 4% of those solicited, responded, with responses to individual questions ranging between 118 and 54 respondents. Select other results are below:

  • 64% of students receive familial support
  • The average cost of living is $14 517 per academic and $5567 per work term
  • 48% of respondents have  student loans and 58% received OSAP
  • 57% of students felt hardship due to increasing tuition
  • The average weekly coop salary was $929 per week