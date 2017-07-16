Engineering Coop Student Debt-Load Survey: Spring 2017Cameron Soltys - 4A Mechanical
As is traditional, the Office of the Dean of Engineering was kind enough to provide The Iron Warrior with the Student Debt-Load Survey. Thank you to Karen Dubois, Acting Manager, Faculties & Space, for giving us the report.
125 students, 4% of those solicited, responded, with responses to individual questions ranging between 118 and 54 respondents. Select other results are below:
- 64% of students receive familial support
- The average cost of living is $14 517 per academic and $5567 per work term
- 48% of respondents have student loans and 58% received OSAP
- 57% of students felt hardship due to increasing tuition
- The average weekly coop salary was $929 per week