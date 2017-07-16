Steven is a Free Elf!

-

Posted on: July 16, 2017

Hey everybody! Spring 2017 is coming to an end and that means that my term is just about done. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have served as your VP Communications for the past eight months and it’s due to all the amazing people I’ve had the chance to work with. Obviously, some thank yous are in order!

To the marketing and media directors, thank you for helping EngSoc get the word out about all the events and services that we run. To our wonderful Advertising Commissioner Sarah, thanks for finding new ways to increase exposure on our social media channels and managing your directors well. To Council, you guys were actually quite fun to work with this term! To all the VP Externals I’ve met at ESSCO and CFES, thank you for making each and every conference a highlight of my term. To Mary, as always, many thanks for your steady hand in guiding the ship that is EngSoc and keeping us afloat with all that you do. To my fellow executives, I can’t say that I’ll miss all of you (jk Michael you’re ok I guess), but being part of the same team as you guys and accomplishing all that we have has been one of the most memorable and meaningful experiences of my university career. You guys are hilarious, smart, enthusiastic, supportive, occasionally annoying, and incredibly committed to improving the engineering student experience at Waterloo. I couldn’t have imagined better people to have been an executive with, so thank you!

In terms of updates, other than completing the ESSCO AGM 2017 conference report and producing another exec video, not too much has happened recently. The media team did cover quite a few cool events such as Engineering Day, so check out their work on our Facebook page!

With the term winding down, I’ll be wrapping up some loose ends and working on transition docs in between studying for exams. As you probably know, Céline will be taking over in August and I’m very excited to see where she’ll take this position in the coming 8 months. We’ve already started the transition with regards to external representation, so Céline will be attending any future teleconferences from ESSCO and the CFES.

The last thing I want to mention is directorships! If you are interested in graphic design and marketing, apply to be a marketing director for Winter 2018! Or if you are good at photography and videography, or want to learn, sign up to be a media director! You can also help with EngSoc’s website or assist in running our social media channels. There are so many communications-related directorships and all of them add a lot of value to the society. Applications come out soon, so keep an eye out for the email or check out our Facebook page!

Alright, that’s it guys! Thanks for reading all the way to the end and being a part of this journey with me. It’s been real. #Peace