Mariko Shimoda - VP Student Life

Posted on: July 16, 2017

Good bye Spring 2017! What a term :O

On behalf of myself, and the Student Life commissioners and directors, thank you to everyone who came to an event this term! We had record turnouts at several events, as well as a lot of new faces! A few things stand out as the most memorable moments from Spring 2017:

All the awesome outdoor events that happened! Stargazing, Bonfire, and Beach Day all had fantastic turnouts of engineering students enjoying nature and taking a break from indoor studies. EngHack with our new hackathon friends from all across Ontario. We partnered with Major League Hacking (MLH) and tried for the first time to host a larger-scale hackathon. We got a lot of fantastic feedback from our hackers, sponsors and MLH, and amazing participation from all of you. Waterloo Engineering Competition also had amazing turnout and participation, thanks to the amazing teams that participated and the fabulous directors. Semi-formal was run by a fantastically enthusiastic director team, and we got great feedback from everyone who came out to our party. EngPlay WAS LIT. Amazing cast and crew, and unbelievable directors lead to one of the best and well-attended plays in EngSoc history. Pride Parade was amazing and we had fantastic weather. The Tool got a lot of love, and everyone who came had an amazing time. POETS now has compost thanks to the Environmental directors! This will be continuing into the coming terms, and we will investigate bringing it into the other engineering buildings as well!

A few more things are coming up as well to wrap up our term: Coffee House is happening after Potluck council this week. Bring a song, a poem or a story, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere! It will be licensed, so bring some cash!

We will also be appreciating our directors next week and thanking them for all the fantastic work they have done this term. I understand how busy it can be with school, friends and family, and self-care; so from the deepest part of my soul, THANK YOU TO ALL DIRECTORS THIS TERM.

As always, I am THIRSTY FOR FEEDBACK on our events and services. If you have any opinions or feedback on things we can change email me at vpstudentlife.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca or come chat in the Orifice! Thanks again everyone <3