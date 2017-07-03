Seams Unusual: Startup Alternative Fashions

Taylor Lindblad -

Posted on: July 3, 2017

Welcome back to Seams Unusual, where interesting and uncommon alternative fashions are handed the spotlight. Each issue will delve into the distinguishing features of the unique style, a short history on how the fashion was born, and tips on how you can start putting together your own alternative outfit.

In this fourth installment of the series, a couple of examples of the teeniest, the tiniest, the least-known alternative fashions will be given their minute of fame. They are both quite unique and quite cute styles that I have stumbled upon during my usual web-research and style-scouting sessions. In honour of Canada’s historic 150th anniversary, the first style is a wholly Canadian creation, born from the fancy of a young lady from PEI – a style she coined as “party kei”. The second is the whimsical and starry-eyed “dreamling” fashion, a nearly-extinct product of the imagination of one of our American neighbours.

Our Canadian-born “party kei” is exactly as it sounds – this fashion strives to give off the feel of having just walked out of a colourful birthday party or 90s slumber party. If the loud, bright colour palette and rainbows weren’t enough, this style also adds glitter in all forms: from holographic materials, to sequined details, and even loose glitter and faux jewels sprinkled across the cheeks like freckles or under the eyes. Party kei really emphasis the “party”, making use of motifs such as cake, balloons, confetti, candy, streamer-like ribbons, and kitschy party favours. The creator of the fashion herself seems to favour garments such as platform shoes, windbreakers, and denim jackets. While there is no set silhouette or method for this fashion, it usually follows the rough guidelines of having bright colours from head to toe (hair, makeup, clothes, and accessories!), wearing glitter under your eyes, and mixing fabric textures such as faux furs, organza, and holographic material. It’s a little bit kitsch, a little bit 90s, a little bit “cult party kei”, and a lot of celebration.

Interestingly enough, dreamling fashion is quite similar to party kei in a lot of aspects, but gives off a completely different vibe. It carries over the same use of organza and chiffon layers, coloured makeup and hair, and an abundance of glitter, but opts for a much softer, more fairy-tale feel than party kei. Instead of bright colours, dreamling uses purples, pinks, blues, pastels, and silver. It uses celestial motifs such as moons, clouds, and stars, and layers flowy materials, lace, and ruffles in the form of old-fashioned pyjamas or lingerie, like nightgowns and peignoirs. Long, wavy pastel wigs, short, coloured eyebrows, and glitter or coloured freckles are common to the dreamling look. It’s a decadently ethereal fashion with a very tranquil feel.

Being such recent and small-time alternative fashions, they are quite easy to trace back to their roots.

Party kei was created by our fellow Canadian Jillian Vessey, a Youtuber by the pseudo-name Pixielocks, who hails from our beloved Prince Edward Island. Jillian was a former sweet lolita (see Seams Unusual: Lolita Fashion, Iron Warrior volume 39, issue 6), who was heavily inspired by Harajuku fashions (such as larme, cult party kei, and romantic gyaru) and decided to give her own personal style an identifiable label. Thus, in early 2016, party kei was born. In much the same light as Choco’s Mori Girl Checklist (see Seams Unusual: Mori Kei, Iron Warrior volume 39, issue 7), Jillian has made her own guidelines for party kei, which can be found at http://pixie-locks.blogspot.ca/2016/02/party-kei-introductionstyle-guide-pixie.html. The party girl is currently working on her YouTube channel and building up her portfolio to go to fashion school in the near future.

Dreamling fashion was an invention of a young American YouTuber who goes by the name of Nox Meriil (pseudo-name Peculiiar). Also inspired by Japanese fashions such as cult party kei and fairy kei, Nox created dreamling around 2014/2015 as a label to describe her own version of street fashion. As Nox became busy with her work in photography and filming, and with her personal style further developing, dreamling and its already-small following is becoming all but extinct. However, I was captivated and enchanted by the style when I found it, and was excited to see new alternative fashions popping out of the western world, so I refuse to let it die! Creativity in the realm of western street fashion is something that should be nourished!

Don’t let the small populations of these styles put you off from trying them; supporting North American fashions and helping them to grow is worthy and appreciated! If you’re into party kei, try shopping at some of Jillian Vessey’s favourite brands, such a Betsy Johnson, Lazy Oaf, Irregular Choice shoes, Jeffry Star cosmetics, and even Clairs accessories. Brightly coloured thrifted 90s pieces fit the aesthetic perfectly, and don’t be afraid to add actual party favours, confetti, and ribbons from your local party supply store into your outfit. If you feel like giving dreamling a try, surf the web for old sweet lolita and cult party kei pieces, and hit up the vintage clothing stores for lacey old nightgowns and floaty peignoirs. Accessorize with crystal necklaces and thrifted cosmic brooches.