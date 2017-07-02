The Canadian Ludent Stife

Mariko Shimoda - VP Student Life

Posted on: July 2, 2017

What’s up pals! Lots of fun has been happening around here! It has been a big week for outreach.

Last Sunday we marched in the Toronto Pride Parade! We had an amazing time marching in Toronto with our home-made tie-dye shirts, new and old friends from other engineering schools, and of course, THE TOOL! And we all made it back safely to Waterloo! Check out pictures from the parade on our Facebook page!

This Canada Day we joined the UWaterloo Canada Day festivities by hosting several games AND a water slide for the kids of the community.

We also ran a sick bubble soccer tournament on the CIF Field, courtesy of our athletics directors, and an intro to soldering workshop, courtesy of WiE.

COMING UP we have our huge semi-formal party happening on Friday at the Turret Nightclub. It’s going to be an amazing time, pick up your tickets in the Orifice or online at our store: squareup.com/store/engsoc-a/. Everyone is welcome, tickets are $10 for all!

Tickets are also available at our store for ENGPLAY: PLANET OF THE ARTS! This play is going to be amazing; the directors, cast, and crew have been hard at work, so come check out what they have for you! Tickets are $7 each or 5 for $30! Absolutely everyone is welcome to EngPlay; whether you’re in engineering or not, there will be a laugh for everyone!

We are also still selling tickets for our Beach Day trip to Grand Bend, and those are going very fast. We also are looking for volunteer sign ups for our second trip to volunteer at the MUSEUM in Kitchener! Check out the Facebook event pages for more detail.

Compost is also still available in POETS! It is being emptied regularly, so don’t be afraid to use it! Spread the word and help reduce landfill waste one apple core at a time!

In terms of what I have been working on, I am looking to collect all the feedback I can on how our events have run and are marketed. You can find feedback forms for each event on the event Facebook pages, or just shoot me an email at vpstudentlife.a@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca. I would love to hear more about what your experience with EngSoc events and services, in order to improve them for all students to come!