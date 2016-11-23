Memoirs of a Strong Independent Woman

Raeesa Ashique - 2B Electrical

Posted on: November 23, 2016

*** The Tin Soldier is intended to be a humorous and entertaining look at issues and events at the University of Waterloo. As such articles should not be taken to represent real events or opinions, and they should not be associated with the University of Waterloo staff or administration in any way. Any similarities to real world events, people or corporations is purely coincidental – or non-coincidental but meant in an entirely joking manner.***

2016 has been a year fraught with sexism, and it is getting worse by the day. We MUST take a stand. We women must band together.

First of all, will you BELIEVE men these days?? They think we are so incompetent, which is incredibly degrading. For example, I, a perfectly capable human being, was walking on campus the other day when some GUY opened the door for me. Do I really look that weak? Who does he think he is, trying to show off those gains? I’ll open my own door, thank you very much.

My friend had a very similar experience. She went shopping with her boyfriend for seventeen hours, and he carried her purchases the entire time! As if she cannot carry her own goddamn shopping bags. I railed at him for grossly undermining her abilities, since she is a strong independent woman who don’t need no man.

Facebook is also incredibly sexist, which is why I am encouraging all my friends to boycott it. Did you realize that they censor female nipples? They won’t censor male nipples, or female breasts without nipples, or female breasts with male nipples. But you cannot post images of female breasts with female nipples. The injustice of this dumbfounds me.

Men are so unfair, and unrealistic in their expectations. Why should we have to cover our nipples? Or shave our legs, for that matter? Or armpits? I hate double standards.

Where is the justice? There is no way that the world can see themselves as tolerant, when such injustices exist all around us. No, this is unacceptable. We must tell men that we will make our own decisions. We do not need them. We do not need anyone.