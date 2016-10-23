Nintendo Announces their Next Generation Console: The Nintendo Switch

Meagan Cardno - 4A Nanotechnology

Posted on: October 23, 2016

Code named the “NX” for months, Nintendo finally released a video on October 20th featuring a first look at their next-generation console— the Nintendo Switch. The YouTube video was received with stunning support, with over sixteen million views at the time of writing. But unlike some other highly-viewed gaming videos, (such as Metroid Prime: Federation Force, whose like/dislike bar was disabled, or the thirty-four million views of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare reveal trailer, which boasts over three million dislikes), this reveal was met with nigh-on unanimous praise, as Nintendo boasts something no other main-entry console can: complete portability.

This is achieved through the console’s namesake: the capability for the console to be played in a variety of ways through its switchable controller setups. The console comes with two “Joy Con” controllers, a left and right version, which are simply a control stick and four buttons to allow for the most basic type of gameplay if used by themselves. These two can be linked together on a Joy Con “Grip” to from a more conventional dual-analog stick controller, or can be linked directly to the console’s portable screen for a fully-HD, portable home console. If you are really weird you can also grip the two independently but in conjunction, like the old Wiimote and Nunchuck duo of years past, but I don’t know anyone who would do that (aside from maybe those weird Smash Bros. players who use the Wiimote and Nunchuck).

Most exciting for many gamers is the plethora of third-party partners that Nintendo featured in their reveal video. Many fans rejoiced as they saw a man playing Skyrim on an airplane, showcasing fan-favourite Bethesda’s partnership. Other big names featured were Square Enix, Konami, Unity, Capcom, Sega, From Software, Ubisoft, Activision, Bandai-Namco, and several more.

However, it does come with its own questionable choices. In an interview, a Nintendo representative supposedly confirmed that the games will solely utilize cartridges called “game cards”, similar in size to the SD-card like 3DS game cartridges, but unfortunately not compatible with 3DS games. Even more surprising is the a lack of a disc drive, meaning no reverse compatibility with WiiU or Wii games either. This has made several gamers confused, as footage of WiiU entries such as Splatoon and Mario Kart were also shown in the reveal trailer. Does this suggest the games will be ported to the new console, or are these sequels? If they are ports, does Nintendo expect gamers to pay for the new entries again simply to play them on their Switch? Several observant fans have noticed that the footage of Mario Kart boasted new features, including a new playable character and dual item slots. This could suggest either a sequel, or an “enhanced” port to entice gamers to pay for a game they already own.

Another fact that shocked many fans is that the second screen sported by the Switch is actually not a second screen. The previous generation of console, the WiiU, sported a gamepad that could be used a primary screen for gameplay, or as a secondary screen providing in-game information (i.e. maps, inventory, player status) while the main game is displayed on a separate monitor. Instead, if you are playing your Switch on a television, the portable screen is inactive. This is likely due to the fact that the screen must be connected to its base in order to relay information to your television or monitor. While it has not been confirmed, the Switch Screen is highly suspected to not feature touch-screen or gyroscopic properties for this reason. Many purport that this is also the reason why the game does not support reverse compatibility, but will instead have ports of WiiU entries; many games that heavily used the Gamepad (or, for the 3DS, the lower touchscreen) for gameplay will need to be re-worked for the new control scheme.

The current official release date of the console is March 2017. Its sale price is unknown.