Welcome New Archies!

Jasdeep Multani and Mariah Palantzas -

Posted on: August 31, 2016

This week we present to you your first mission – to experience the incredible world of Architecture and Engineering! During Orientation Week, you’ll meet students in your program and faculty, explore both the Cambridge and Waterloo campuses, release creative energy, earn your first hard hat, and receive your drafting kit. We’re taking a three-pronged approach to Orientation — the City of Cambridge, University life in general, and Waterloo Architecture in particular. If you’re reading this, you’ve probably received your Orientation kit. Dig through it and take a look at all your new stuff! It’s just a sneak peak of what’s going on this week and for the rest of the year.

We’re kicking off on Sunday at the school with registration and introductions. You’re going to meet your future classmates! Soon after, you’ll meet your leaders, the Bigs and Huges, who will be with you throughout Orientation Week and the fall term. Most of your leaders are second-year students who were in your shoes last year, and are there to answer any and all questions you may have about university life. Later on, we’ll play games in Dickson Park and race cardboard superhero mobiles around the school.

Monday will be focused on acquainting you with Waterloo Architecture and its surrounding neighborhood. In the morning, you will embark on an incredible adventure know as the Instagram Challenge! In the evening, it’s time to relive Art Attack with a flurry of glue and paint at Art Night. There may even be a little dance party!

On Tuesday, we’re making our way up to Waterloo to join the rest of the Faculty of Engineering. To spot Engineering amongst other faculties’ Orientations, look past the brightly colored t-shirts and look for purple-dyed skin. We’re going to take part in the Engineering tradition of earning our hardhats. You will get your yellow hardhats, and watch your leaders earn their green and red ones.

On Wednesday morning, we’ll jump right back into Waterloo Engineering. Here you’ll have the opportunity to show off your design skills at Junkyard Wars, where you’ll help build a series of contraptions to impress EDCOM. Back in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon, you will get your school keys, set up studio and meet the incredible facility who will impact your undergraduate year and teach you what you will need to know to help you succeed in more than just architecture. Afterwards, we will wrap up the evening with stargazing outside. Getting your drafting kit is going to feel like the holidays!

Thursday will be your first day of the school year, so we will let you focus on the most popular class that is studio.

Friday is also a school day, but don’t worry: we know how to make it fun! In the evening we will be traveling to main campus to take part in Choose your own Adventure – an opportunity for you take part in various exciting adventures and activities that will sure to make you feel right at home on main campus.

Saturday will wrap up the week with the Black & Gold Pride Games, our Final Feast, and our semi-formal Monte Carlo to top it all off (don’t forget to bring your dresses and to polish those shoes!).

As the Architecture Federation Orientation Committee (ArchFOC), we’re here to help make this week as worthwhile as possible. Getting adjusted to life in Cambridge is both exciting and challenging. As you and your classmates begin shuttling around this week, we hope to acclimatize you as best — and as quickly — as possible. If you have any questions, feel free to stop us or any yellow jackets. We hope you’re geared up for the adventure that is Orientation Week! Follow us though the week on Facebook at Waterloo Orientation – Architecture, Instagram @archorientation and #archUWOW16.