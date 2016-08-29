HeadCOM

HeadCOM -

Posted on: August 29, 2016

HeadCOM 2016:

The easy part was getting here, now you’re going to have to prove that you have what it takes to be a Waterloo Engineer. You have a lot to learn, and not a lot of time to learn it, so pay attention, Frosh.

We are HeadCOM, and we are in charge. We control EdCOM. You have one job this week, Frosh, one thing you need to remember—IMPRESS EdCOM. We cannot stress enough how important this is.

EdCOM is the Education Committee. We are your guides and superiors. We are a dedicated group of senior students who are the best and brightest that Waterloo Engineering has to offer. This means that we are the best and brightest, PERIOD.

EdCOM participates actively in the Engineering Society, WEEF, and many of the student teams you will hear about on Thursday. EdCOM is everywhere, EdCOM does everything, and EdCOM is NOT easily impressed.

EdCOM will award you your yellow hardhat, if you earn it. This means that EdCOM decides if you are worthy of being a Plummer; a true Waterloo Engineering student. Once you have your hardhats, we will keep testing your ENGinuity during JunkYard Wars.

On Saturday at Closing Ceremonies, based on everything we have seen, we will decide who has won the week, and who did not make the cut.

Good luck, Frosh. You’re going to need it.