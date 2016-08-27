First-Year Services

Mariko Shimoda - First-Year Commissioner

Posted on: August 27, 2016

Hey! Welcome to the Waterloo Engineering family! My name is Mariko Shimoda, and I will be your First Year Commissioner with the Engineering Society this fall. My directors and I are very excited to meet all of you, and bring you some great events! We have been working hard on a few things to help you adjust to university and learn more about all the neat things in our faculty.

We are very excited to offer a First Year Mentoring Program that will connect first year students with upper years in the their program. Throughout the term there will be multiple social events for you to meet and get to know your mentor and other first-years. Mentors are there to answer any and all questions you may have, and to guide you along during your first year.

The First Year Engineering Leadership Conference (FYELC) is a two-day conference that will be held at the University of Waterloo on September 30th and Oct 1st. This conference is for anyone who wants to further develop leadership skills in their academics, extra-curriculars, and professional life. Delegates will meet other first-years while attending talks and sessions by notable leaders in the Waterloo community.

The numerous events run by the Engineering Society would not be possible without wonderful directors! Directors plan and run events such as Coffeehouses, EngPlay (engineering play), snowboarding trips, and so many more! Our First Year Directorship Mentoring program matches incoming students with our existing fall directors so first year students can learn what it’s like to be an Engineering Society director. If you’re interested in taking on a leadership role like this, stay tuned!

Find out more about all these events under the First Year tab on the Engineering Society website (engsoc.uwaterloo.ca/events/first-year), where you can also sign up for our mailing list. It’s a great way to stay in the loop with the Engineering Society.

Going to university is a pretty big step in anyone’s life and I hope to provide with you with the tools and guidance you need to succeed and adjust to your new home. If you have questions or comments about anything at all, send me an email at firstyear@engsoc.uwaterloo.ca, or approach me on campus! And again, welcome to the Waterloo Engineering family, and I wish you the best of luck with your first year!