Donald Trump Beats Hillary Clinton to Take the White HouseRaeesa Ashique - 2B Electrical
Posted on: November 9, 2016
The last year and a half of campaigning, which can be better described as a series of scandals and repetitive divisive issues, has culminated in a shocking result as the American people voted in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. The businessman and former reality TV star with no political experience [...]
Why Did Trump Win The Election?Alex Pezzutto - 1A Nanotechnology
Remember those famous, immortal comments Donald Trump made in a leaked video, describing his attempts at ‘courting’ women? Though perhaps courting is too soft of a word for describing unwanted advances on married women and what could potentially be cases of sexual assault. You would have thought that after that debacle, he’d be completely tarnished [...]
Nunavut introduces Baby Box ProgramSumaita Karim - 1A Nanotechnology
In hopes of reducing Nunavut’s high infant mortality rate, the territory is adopting Finland’s baby box program. Nunavut plans on distributing more than 800 of these baby boxes to parents of newborns. The baby box program will provide families with an assortment of baby goods such as baby diapers, onesies, and breastfeeding equipment. To add [...]
Prince Edward Island Votes for Election ReformCaitlin McLaren - 4A Chemical
From October 29 to November 7, the province of Prince Edward Island held a plebiscite on electoral reform. Islanders had the choice of five different possible electoral systems. The referendum was unusual in that it was the first to allow participation from 16 and 17 year olds. It also permitted voting by telephone, and online. [...]
“The Tribes have Always Paid the Price for America’s Prosperity”Raeesa Ashique - 2B Electrical
Police arrested 140 protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline when they moved to evict a camp set up on pipeline property on Thursday, October 27. They are accused of using abusive tactics with the peaceful protesters, including tear gas, pepper spray, and bean bag rounds, and of holding detainees in dog kennels. The protests have [...]
Terrorist Attack on Police Academy in Pakistan Leaves 61 DeadYuhan Lin - 1A ECE
On Monday, October 24, cadets residing in a police academy in Quetta, Pakistan, woke to the sound of gunfire and explosions during the onset of a violent attack that would leave at least 61 dead and 117 injured. Militants entered the academy’s dormitories at around 11 PM local time and opened fire on hundreds of [...]
Vine Closure and What Led Up to ThisTahreem Farooqi - 1A Planning
On October 27, Twitter announced the closing down of the ever-popular app, Vine. Vine is an app where users can post six second videos, usually of comedic nature. Twitter acquired the app in 2012, but as other social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook began to implement their own video watching platforms, Vine [...]
Police Woman Repeatedly Assaulted in the WorkplaceTahreem Farooqi - 1A Planning
A police officer of the Toronto police force claims the environment to be “poisonous” to women, mainly speaking from her personal experience. Police woman Heather McWilliam claims that she has experienced numerous instances of sexual harassment while working in the 23 Division. According to CBC, McWilliam constantly faced both verbal and physical harassment. They would [...]
France Dismantles Jungle Refugee CampHira Rahman - 1A Nanotechnology
French police officially began dismantling the infamous Jungle Refugee camp in the city of Calais in late October. The refugee camp had become a temporary home to over 9000 refugees, 82% of whom were trying to reach the UK. The French government claims that the decision to close down the camp was due to humanitarian [...]
Trade Agreement Gone Long: Signs of Life Seen in Canada-EU Trade AgreementWill Klanac - 3B Mechanical
At the Canada-EU summit this past month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed off on a trade deal that has been in the works for over nine years. Solidarity for the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was struck in Brussels on October 30, shortly after obtaining buy-in from Belgium – the last country to [...]
Canadian youths turn their back on Justin TrudeauAlina Pavel - 1A Nanotechnology
October was a trying time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Only one year into his term, he has encountered much criticism from politicians and citizens alike as people are evaluating how much he has accomplished—and how many promises he has broken. This past month was perhaps the most eventful, with Trudeau being heckled and harassed [...]
A History of Canada’s Interaction with First Nations – Part 1Raeesa Ashique - 2B Electrical
My first co-op was in London, Ontario, and some of my coworkers were pretty racist. One told me that she does not like Muslims, besides me of course, because I was different. I am pretty sure that I am the only Muslim she has ever known personally, so she really had no basis for the [...]
The Industrial Revolution is more revolutionary than the internetJosh Li - 2A ECE
First and foremost, like the good ol’ chicken and egg, the internet came well after the Industrial Revolution. The computer, portal to the internet itself, would not have been possible without the machinery, manufacturing processes, or the consumer goods spending that came from the revolutionary period between 1760 to 1850. Therefore, although the internet is [...]
Concrete ChicAdam Heins - 4A Mechatronics
The University of Waterloo’s main campus has a bad reputation when it comes to appearance. It is consistently ranked poorly among other schools in Canada with regard to aesthetics. How could we have avoided this regrettable situation? The University of Waterloo was founded at a low point in the history of architecture. The late 1950s [...]
PCP – InternetYuhan Lin - 1A ECE
If you were to choose the one aspect of our modern society that is most definitive of the times in which we live, what would it be? The possible answers are many, ranging from the machines that drive our endless lines of manufactured products, to the countless cars that zoom across city roads, to the [...]
Doctor Strange – When Weird Isn’t Weird EnoughDonovan Maudsley - 3N Mechanical
Doctor Strange is a great movie. I’ve talked to as many people as I can about it and we all agree, it’s terrific. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect going in. Doctor Strange comics vary widely in both tone and quality. They’ve never been quite as funny as the movie, though. Before I get [...]
My Term is Semi-DoneSarbajoy Majumdar - VP Internal
Hey all, Sarb here, and I am honestly still recovering from the hype and euphoria I have had from Semi-Formal, which happened on Friday November 4th. It has recently dawned on me that I am almost done my term, and that is kind of sad now when I think about it. This is an article [...]
A Wild Election Appeared!!!Will Wilmot - VP External
So I took a look at all the articles, and realized that no one decided to cover the election… not THAT election, but the Engineering Society one. How did I see the articles ahead of time, you ask? Perks of helping the Iron Warrior team edit stuff. If you like to write stuff, edit stuff, [...]
VP Education Shortcomings, Take 1Jeff Gulbronson - VP Education
Hello, and welcome to the penultimate Iron Warrior of the term! Originally, I was going to be writing my article about Co-op 2.0, but then I realized which number issue this was. That means it’s also my last serious article as EngSoc Exec, so I wanted to take a cue from previous executives and talk [...]
President: Third time’s the charm?Adelle Vickery - President
Hello everyone, and welcome to my second-last article. I would like to follow the lead of my two predecessors, David Birnbaum and Leila Meema-Coleman, and use this issue to talk about my failures as President. This is a difficult article to write, but I believe it is going to be the most important. I was [...]
EngSoc Student Deals ProgramAbdullah Bakarat - VP Finance
Hello Waterloo Engineering! So for this issue, I’d like to take an opportunity to discuss an aspect of the VP Finance portfolio that I believe most students have an interest in: the Engineering Society Student Deals Program. This program was established in Spring 2013 by a former and infamous EngSoc President, David Birnbaum, and the [...]
Lest We ForgetCaitlin McLaren - Editor-in-Chief
It’s the time of year where we all go around with red flowers pinned onto our coats. These are supposed to be in memory of our veterans, but many people just get them because everybody else does or because “it’s the right thing to do,” without fully appreciating the significance. This November, don’t wear your [...]
Discover Broadway: More Secrets from HamiltonTiffany Chang - 1T Chemical
Welcome to another journey through the sights and smells of the Great White Way—better known to the rest of humankind as Broadway! I hope to share my passion for musical theatre with everyone in Engineering, especially some lesser known shows, or better yet, get you hooked on the catchiness of showtunes or obsessed with their [...]
Silphium and Contraceptives that Didn’t Go ExtinctMeagan Cardno -
For as long as people have enjoyed sex, unwanted pregnancies have also plagued couples wishing to remain baby-free. In ancient times, around the first and second century BCE, there was a mysterious plant known as silphium, that was much-sought out by members of the public for its medicinal properties. Thought in popular legend to be [...]
Saturn’s Hexagon Changes ColourCameron Soltys - 3B Mechanical
Saturn is frequently called “the jewel of the solar system”. The origins of that moniker may have been forgotten to history, but the reason is rather apparent. Saturn, of course, has beautiful gigantic rings, twice as wide as the planet itself. Its spectacular golden colour is beautiful, making it a delightful sight through a telescope. [...]
Electric: The New Future of Waterloo Formula Hybrid Race CarsPeter Ro -
Another competition year has passed and Waterloo Hybrid has plenty to show for it. Returning in May from the international Formula SAE Competition held in Loudon, New Hampshire, the team brought back fourth place overall, having competed against 28 other teams. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the Sedra Student Design Centre, Waterloo [...]
On My Mind—Psyching Yourself Out of StressTiffany Chang - 1T Chemical
As someone who is interested in the subject of psychology, I hope to share my hobby with everyone in Engineering in a meaningful and interesting fashion. Last time, I offered some tips to help you before and during job interviews, and explained the psychology of why they are effective. This time, since first-years finished their [...]
Explore with EngplayWill Klanac - 3B Mechanical
If you ever linger around the engineering buildings while on term, you may have heard mention or seen posters alluding to auditions for a certain play. Those would belong to EngPlay, the Engineering Student Society’s long running termly theatrical production! Auditions for EngPlay are typically held at the very beginning of term, during the second [...]
What now? Let’s reframeJosh Li - 2B Mechatronics
I’ve heard this a couple times in the halls. “I failed that PHYS115 Midterm, it’s all over…how am I going to be a Chemical Engineer now?!” Firstly, let us put things into perspective. Suppose you really bombed a midterm and got a measly 20% on it. Let’s assume that after four years and eight terms [...]
So You Think You Can Critique?Jenny Ma - Course Critiques Director
Hey engineers, it’s that time of the term again! With faculty course critiques around the corner, here are some things to get you up to date. Last Fall, Engineering introduced a brand new campus-built online course evaluation platform, Evaluate (https://evaluate.uwaterloo.ca). This successful trial transitioned the faculty away from the paper-based course evaluations of the past, [...]
Five Things You Don’t Want to Know: Feet of ClayCaitlin McLaren - 4A Chemical
Hello to all my goodly readers! You who are reading this know who the next President of the United States is and, whoever it is, you probably aren’t entirely satisfied with the situation. It may comfort you to know that many great cultural heroes of folklore weren’t exactly perfect. In fact, they ran the gamut [...]